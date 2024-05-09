iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Reduced by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,898,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IJR stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,189. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.27.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

