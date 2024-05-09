iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.12

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.12 and last traded at $80.12, with a volume of 7799605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

