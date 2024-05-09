iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is GDS Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

GDS Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,009 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. GDS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $27,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059,409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,785,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,140,000 after buying an additional 1,000,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,689,000 after buying an additional 1,867,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,275,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,259 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

