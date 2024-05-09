Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $132,330.06 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011817 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001503 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,893.37 or 0.99887143 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013023 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

