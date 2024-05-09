KickToken (KICK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,271.29

KickToken (KICK) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $3,271.29 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02305065 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $455.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

