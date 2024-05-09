Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,003 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for 2.7% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $140,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,002,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $975,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 94,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 29,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 116.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL traded down $4.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $381.61. The stock had a trading volume of 177,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,138. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.33 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $468.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.18.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,422. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

