Lisk Trading Up 8.6% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.98 or 0.00003154 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $282.16 million and $39.16 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001508 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000996 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001329 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

