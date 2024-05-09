Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $20.17. Approximately 13,111,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 69,969,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

MARA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 30.50 and a quick ratio of 30.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 5.38.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. The firm had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

