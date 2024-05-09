MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MKTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.73.

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.82. 306,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,260. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.73. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $198.01 and a 52 week high of $303.85. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MarketAxess by 316.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after buying an additional 21,041 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,715,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 28,547.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

