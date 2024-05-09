Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 70.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Masco by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $72.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average is $68.02. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

