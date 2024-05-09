MetisDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $347.15 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $61.40 or 0.00097508 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $347.15 million and $8.93 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011817 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001503 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,893.37 or 0.99887143 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013023 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,654,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,654,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 58.46903744 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $8,214,223.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

