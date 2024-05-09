MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.61

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.61 and last traded at $31.39, with a volume of 30216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

