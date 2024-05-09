Moonbeam Market Cap Tops $254.75 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $254.75 million and approximately $9.33 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00055825 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00019430 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,117,954,489 coins and its circulating supply is 859,961,445 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

