Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $820.0 million-$840.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.6 million.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of MYGN stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.25. 1,091,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,217. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MYGN

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.