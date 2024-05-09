Navcoin (NAV) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,223.38 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00092454 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00031990 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00014454 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001561 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $48,452.97 or 0.77873222 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

