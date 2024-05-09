Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $769.69 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $769.69 million and approximately $39.08 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,864.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.61 or 0.00718385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.00 or 0.00132027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00043753 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00067171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.57 or 0.00210880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00102987 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,807,941,045 coins and its circulating supply is 44,125,301,509 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

