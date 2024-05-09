NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.03

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.03 and last traded at C$12.02, with a volume of 342170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.28.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 11.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.82.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

