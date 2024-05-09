Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Trading Up 2.9%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 38,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 52,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.
Ocado Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42.
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
