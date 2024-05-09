Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Trading Up 2.9%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 38,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 52,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42.

About Ocado Group

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.