Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.610-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $185.0 million-$189.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.5 million. Oddity Tech also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.570-1.620 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ODD traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.01. 1,036,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,187. Oddity Tech has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 37.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.87.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

