Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,037,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet accounts for 1.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $78,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 38.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,819 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $2,372,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after acquiring an additional 359,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,341 shares of company stock worth $2,097,938. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.72. 671,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,168. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $84.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.