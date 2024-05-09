OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.41

Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 40060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPENLANE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KAR

OPENLANE Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. OPENLANE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at OPENLANE

In other OPENLANE news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $234,632.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other OPENLANE news, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 323,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,288.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $234,632.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 16,018.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About OPENLANE

(Get Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.