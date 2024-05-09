Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PPBI

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 566,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,311. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.98 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, Director Barbara Polsky acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,007.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,437,000 after purchasing an additional 65,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,067,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,527,000 after buying an additional 131,448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,153,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after buying an additional 198,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,381,000 after buying an additional 207,901 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,477,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,002,000 after buying an additional 86,564 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.