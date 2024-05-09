Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.12

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.12 and last traded at $58.27, with a volume of 22434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.31.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.11.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 396.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

