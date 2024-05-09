Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Down to $30.33

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.33, but opened at $29.11. Par Pacific shares last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 95,797 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Par Pacific Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Par Pacific had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at $492,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $26,128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,227,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after buying an additional 268,219 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 372,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after buying an additional 237,844 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,243,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after acquiring an additional 154,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,295,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Stories

