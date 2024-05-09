Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.22. 2,047,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,433. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.