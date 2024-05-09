Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRLD stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.32. 24,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,439. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.52 and a 200 day moving average of $127.11. The company has a quick ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 15.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $94.57 and a 1 year high of $160.07. The firm has a market cap of $828.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.42.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

