Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE PRGO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. 1,093,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.10 and a beta of 0.63. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,485.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 7.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Stories

