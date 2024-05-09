Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Gap Down to $33.43

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.43, but opened at $32.24. Perrigo shares last traded at $32.84, with a volume of 117,221 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on PRGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -310.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -1,100.00%.

In related news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

