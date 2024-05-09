Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,685. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.02 and its 200 day moving average is $145.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

