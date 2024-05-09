Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PINC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.76. 2,138,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Premier has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.55 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 12.71%. Research analysts predict that Premier will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,013,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,288,000 after buying an additional 1,597,067 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 108.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 181,979 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 984.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 471,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Premier by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

