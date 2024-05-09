Presearch Trading 58.1% Higher This Week (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $504,602.38 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded up 58.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Presearch

Presearch’s genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official message board is news.presearch.io. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is a cryptocurrency powering a decentralized search platform, offering a private and transparent alternative to traditional search engines. Founded in 2017, PRE tokens, based on Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, empower users to control their search experience, ensuring privacy. Users can access high-quality search services, earn rewards, and it was created by a team including Colin Pape, Co-Founder and Head of Community; Thomas LeClair, Co-Founder; and Timothy Enneking, Chief Executive Officer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

