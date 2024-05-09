Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68 to $0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. Progyny also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.680 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGNY has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Progyny Trading Up 1.1 %

PGNY traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.50. 1,646,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,912. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $219,873.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,414.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 2,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $97,777.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $219,873.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,414.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,985. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

