PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.5 million-$81.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.0 million. PROS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PROS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRO traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,795. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. PROS has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PROS will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PRO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised shares of PROS from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PROS

Insider Activity at PROS

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $215,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,347,210.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.