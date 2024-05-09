PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Down to $5.17

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $4.95. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 263,692 shares changing hands.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.60.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PureCycle Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Fernando Musa bought 18,303 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $99,934.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

