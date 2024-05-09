Rarible (RARI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.47 Million

Rarible (RARI) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Rarible has a market capitalization of $77.81 million and $1.47 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rarible has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.26 or 0.00005193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Rarible Profile
Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,834,553 tokens. Rarible’s official website is rari.foundation. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Rarible Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
