Reach (LON:RCH) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.40 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 77.40 ($0.97). Approximately 1,185,507 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 738,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.07).

Reach Trading Down 8.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 71.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £246.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1,146.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Reach alerts:

Reach Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.46 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.88. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Reach’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About Reach

Reach plc operates as a national and regional commercial news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, DevonLive, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.