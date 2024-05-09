Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) PT Raised to $63.00 at JMP Securities

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

RDDT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 54.87.

Get Reddit alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Reddit

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of RDDT traded down 1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 50.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,900,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,074. Reddit has a 52 week low of 37.35 and a 52 week high of 74.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The company had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reddit news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 97,965.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,413 shares in the company, valued at 3,114,139.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reddit news, Director David C. Habiger bought 3,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 846,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 97,965.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,114,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975 over the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth $2,057,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $1,111,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth about $986,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth about $265,000.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.