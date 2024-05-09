Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Repligen worth $21,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 18,449.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 58,299 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,648,000 after acquiring an additional 107,570 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

In related news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,892,409.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RGEN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.89. The stock had a trading volume of 419,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,302. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 659.56, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.49.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

