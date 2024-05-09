Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.62

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.62 and last traded at $47.28, with a volume of 29170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $236,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,824 shares of company stock worth $1,219,558 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

