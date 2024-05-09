SCP Investment LP Buys 1,000 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

SCP Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 0.7% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,330,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LNG traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,324. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.