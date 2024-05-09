SCP Investment LP Raises Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

SCP Investment LP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 111.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises 0.5% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 559.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.72. 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $211.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.44 and its 200 day moving average is $171.79. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.91.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,006 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.68.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

