SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Up 14.8% This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $946.23 million and $92.06 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001503 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011817 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,893.37 or 0.99887143 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013023 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,172,952.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.92245314 USD and is down -5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $97,834,143.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

