Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 559,372 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 321,636 shares.The stock last traded at $37.81 and had previously closed at $37.60.

SKWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $889,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,421,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 25,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $889,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,421,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,839. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

