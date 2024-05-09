Smog Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $43.35 Million (SMOG)

Smog (SMOG) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Smog has a total market capitalization of $43.35 million and $231,998.97 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smog has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One Smog token can now be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Smog Profile

Smog was first traded on February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken.

Smog Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.05368593 USD and is down -6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $336,707.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smog should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smog using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

