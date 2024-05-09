SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Decreased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,849,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.11. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

