Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.83.

NYSE SPR traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,806. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $62,432,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 495.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,737,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,230,000 after buying an additional 1,445,994 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth $22,186,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,458.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,226 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,649,000 after acquiring an additional 876,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

