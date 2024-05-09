Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $75.68. 18,574,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,977,913. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.11.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

