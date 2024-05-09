Status (SNT) Market Cap Reaches $151.42 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. Status has a total market cap of $151.42 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011902 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001531 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,745.56 or 0.99917623 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013113 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005312 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008527 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,883,511,802 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,883,511,801.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03811896 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $4,372,483.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

