Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TNK. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:TNK traded up $5.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.27. 777,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,533. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.82. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $69.76.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.81). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $251,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

