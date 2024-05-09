Tern (LON:TERN) Shares Up 15.9%

Shares of Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) rose 15.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.25 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.23 ($0.05). Approximately 8,772,973 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 2,143,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

Tern Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £18.07 million, a P/E ratio of -123.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.13.

About Tern

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

